Truist Financial Lowers Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target to $28.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Antero Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Antero Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.62.

Antero Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $22.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.75. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $45.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 29.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 941,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,844,400.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Antero Resources

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Antero Resources by 195.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Antero Resources by 2,883.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Further Reading

