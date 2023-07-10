Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TFC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.75 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.32.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Price Performance

NYSE:TFC opened at $31.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.46 and a 200 day moving average of $37.48. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Insider Activity

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Truist Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,042,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,411,442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651,641 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,714,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,599,980,000 after buying an additional 581,532 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,931,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $814,557,000 after purchasing an additional 332,642 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,461,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $731,827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321,500 shares during the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.