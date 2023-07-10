Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Trading Down 0%

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRQ) shares dropped 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$42.98 and last traded at C$42.99. Approximately 1,027,078 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 516,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$43.01.
Turquoise Hill Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.72.
About Turquoise Hill Resources
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
