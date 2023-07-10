Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.55.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. William Blair upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour Stock Performance

Under Armour stock opened at $7.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average of $9.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $13.05.

Insider Activity at Under Armour

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin A. Plank sold 16,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $98,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 482,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,957,424.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2,312.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 335.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

(Free Report

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.