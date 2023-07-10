United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, HSBC downgraded United Microelectronics from a hold rating to a reduce rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.80 to $6.46 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.46.

United Microelectronics Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of United Microelectronics stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. United Microelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

United Microelectronics Increases Dividend

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.453 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.36%. This is an increase from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

Institutional Trading of United Microelectronics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,604,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,631,000 after purchasing an additional 865,977 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 210.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 289,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 196,429 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 68,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 14,293 shares in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

