United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Sells $1,291,140.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.19, for a total value of $1,291,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,875,738.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
United Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $211.82 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $218.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.95. The company has a current ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 9.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.61. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $201.65 and a 12-month high of $283.09.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.37 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 36.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.24 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have weighed in on UTHR shares. Argus decreased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.67.
About United Therapeutics
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
Featured Stories
