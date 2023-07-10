Utrust (UTK) Market Cap Reaches $35.47 Million

Utrust (UTK) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Utrust has a total market cap of $35.47 million and $956,399.00 worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Utrust token can now be purchased for about $0.0709 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Utrust has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 57.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Utrust’s launch date was November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @utrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to ‘build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

