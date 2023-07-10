Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Bull Street Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Bull Street Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 4.9% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,115,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529,155 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,841,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,760 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $198,602,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,405 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $164,510,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.31. 809,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,434. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.93. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $77.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

