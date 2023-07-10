Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by American National Bank

American National Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,386,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,837,000 after acquiring an additional 200,468 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 112,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $141.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 889,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,982. The company has a market capitalization of $103.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.76.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.