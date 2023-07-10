Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Sold by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67,988 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Varonis Systems worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Varonis Systems by 37.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 62,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,317,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,269,000 after buying an additional 296,874 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.91. 171,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,463. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average of $25.45. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $32.42.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.70% and a negative net margin of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.95.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

