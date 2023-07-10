Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF – Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $322.00.

NENTF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Nordea Equity Research lowered Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Handelsbanken lowered Viaplay Group AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

Viaplay Group AB (publ) Trading Down 66.4 %

OTCMKTS NENTF opened at $7.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.35. Viaplay Group AB has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $30.10.

Viaplay Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Viaplay Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider company in Sweden, rest of Nordics, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates Viaplay, an online video streaming service, which offers live sports, original series, films, documentaries, and international TV releases, as well as all-time classic series, and children's animation and series; V sport, series & film, a family of premium-TV channels that offers television entertainment; and Viaplay studios that consists of production companies, which produce scripted content.

