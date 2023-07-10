Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Insider Sells $552,000.00 in Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Visa Stock Down 1.0 %

Visa stock opened at $236.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.06. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $240.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.52.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Visa by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,897,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,435,339,000 after buying an additional 2,572,159 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Visa by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Visa by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,616,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,275 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,221,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,683,673,000 after purchasing an additional 640,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Visa by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,821,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,695 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

