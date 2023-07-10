Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Insider Sells $552,000.00 in Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Visa Stock Down 1.0 %
Visa stock opened at $236.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.06. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $240.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.
Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.52.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Visa by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,897,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,435,339,000 after buying an additional 2,572,159 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Visa by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Visa by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,616,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,275 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,221,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,683,673,000 after purchasing an additional 640,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Visa by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,821,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,695 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.