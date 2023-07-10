VRES (VRS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $17.27 Million

VRES (VRS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 10th. VRES has a market capitalization of $17.27 million and $28,931.65 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VRES token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, VRES has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VRES Token Profile

VRES (VRS) is a token. It launched on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.00690616 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VRES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

