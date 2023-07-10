vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics stock opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of -1.21. vTv Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.81.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 150,228 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares in the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

