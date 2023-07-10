Wabash National (WNC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Wabash National (NYSE: WNC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/5/2023 – Wabash National was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/5/2023 – Wabash National was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating.

6/27/2023 – Wabash National was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/19/2023 – Wabash National was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/6/2023 – Wabash National was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/29/2023 – Wabash National was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/19/2023 – Wabash National was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/11/2023 – Wabash National was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Wabash National Stock Performance

Shares of Wabash National stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.03. The company had a trading volume of 483,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,466. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.62. Wabash National Co. has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.12.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.38 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Wabash National

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.42%.

In other news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 13,000 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $339,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,505.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wabash National

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National in the first quarter worth $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabash National during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 451.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

