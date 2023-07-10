Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Cut to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.55.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $12.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.33. Warner Bros. Discovery has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.51.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. Equities analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 15,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,885.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 506,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 155,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 84.7% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 63,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 29,329 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the second quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.6% during the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. 56.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

