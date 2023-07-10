Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by DA Davidson from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WY. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.00.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of WY opened at $33.45 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.50.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.