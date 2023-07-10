WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Down 5.9% This Week

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $14.73 million and $234,490.60 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.27 or 0.00313899 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00013113 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00017261 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000287 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000412 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003291 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.