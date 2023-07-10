Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) versus Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Head to Head Analysis

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) and Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Wolfspeed and Tokyo Electron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wolfspeed -20.14% -5.43% -2.35% Tokyo Electron 21.66% 35.05% 24.59%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wolfspeed and Tokyo Electron’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wolfspeed $746.20 million 10.78 -$200.90 million ($1.48) -43.67 Tokyo Electron $16.35 billion 4.10 $3.49 billion $3.92 18.11

Risk & Volatility

Tokyo Electron has higher revenue and earnings than Wolfspeed. Wolfspeed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tokyo Electron, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Wolfspeed has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tokyo Electron has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of Tokyo Electron shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Wolfspeed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Wolfspeed and Tokyo Electron, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wolfspeed 0 9 8 0 2.47 Tokyo Electron 0 2 1 0 2.33

Wolfspeed currently has a consensus price target of $82.12, indicating a potential upside of 27.06%. Tokyo Electron has a consensus price target of $26,666.67, indicating a potential upside of 37,458.69%. Given Tokyo Electron’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tokyo Electron is more favorable than Wolfspeed.

Summary

Tokyo Electron beats Wolfspeed on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wolfspeed

(Get Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc. operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications. The company also provides power devices, such as silicon carbide Schottky diodes, metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETs), and power modules for customers and distributors to use in applications, including electric vehicles comprising charging infrastructure, server power supplies, solar inverters, uninterruptible power supplies, industrial power supplies, and other applications. In addition, it offers RF devices comprising GaN-based die, high-electron mobility transistors, monolithic microwave integrated circuits, and laterally diffused MOSFET power transistors for telecommunications infrastructure, military, and other commercial applications. The company was formerly known as Cree, Inc. and changed its name to Wolfspeed, Inc. in October 2021. Wolfspeed, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Tokyo Electron

(Get Free Report)

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems for use in the semiconductor manufacturing process. It also provides coaters/developers and plasma etch/ash systems for use in the manufacture of FPDs, as well as inkjet printing systems for manufacturing OLED displays. In addition, the company offers delivery, facility management, and non-life insurance services; sells semiconductor products, board computer products, software, and other electronic components; sells and supports network/storage/middleware related solutions; and develops, manufactures, and sells magnetic annealing systems. Tokyo Electron Limited was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.