WOW-token (WOW) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $0.20

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. WOW-token has a market cap of $283.01 million and approximately $0.20 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000325 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006718 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000491 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00012037 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02830483 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $16.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.