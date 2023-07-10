Xcel Wealth Management LLC Has $700,000 Stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 57.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,300 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter worth about $64,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SH stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $14.06. 10,013,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,993,668. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average of $15.09. ProShares Short S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.71.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

