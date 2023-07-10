Xcel Wealth Management LLC Purchases 79 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDB. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in MongoDB by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 7.7% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in MongoDB by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 15,534 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,883,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 37,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,379,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 516 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.78, for a total transaction of $209,898.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,190 shares in the company, valued at $6,992,548.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 15,534 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,883,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 37,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,379,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,821 shares of company stock valued at $41,133,220 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MDB. Capital One Financial began coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $396.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MongoDB from $270.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, June 26th. JMP Securities increased their price target on MongoDB from $245.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on MongoDB from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.30.

MDB traded up $4.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $393.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,577. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.15 and a twelve month high of $418.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.08 and a beta of 1.13.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.15) earnings per share. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

