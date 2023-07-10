Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Has $1 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,836 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verde Capital Management lifted its position in Tesla by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 18,464 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,774 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 5,311 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,230 shares of company stock worth $14,031,859. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $271.75. 27,824,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,779,641. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $314.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $861.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.71, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.88.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. DZ Bank cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.53.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

