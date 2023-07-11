2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Shares Down 3.8%

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.77 and last traded at $10.77. 132,284 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 808,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, 2seventy bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.90.

2seventy bio ( NASDAQ:TSVT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.11. 2seventy bio had a negative return on equity of 60.95% and a negative net margin of 172.80%. The company had revenue of $41.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that 2seventy bio, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,237,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at $639,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and chimeric antigen receptor-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

