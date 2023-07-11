62,667 Shares in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Purchased by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 62,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,445,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 16.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $193.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $69.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.05 and a fifty-two week high of $284.45.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $295.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.