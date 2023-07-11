Aben Minerals (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Shares of Aben Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF – Get Free Report) rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 6,491 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 6,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Aben Minerals Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07.

About Aben Minerals

Aben Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Yukon, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and graphite deposits. Its flagship project is the Forrest Kerr Gold project that covers an area of 23,397 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

