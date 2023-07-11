Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the period. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of IFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. IFG Advisory LLC owned 0.77% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $7,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLTR. Bank of The West grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Castellan Group grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Castellan Group now owns 43,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

GLTR stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.61. The stock had a trading volume of 13,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,684. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $77.57 and a twelve month high of $96.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.68.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Profile

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.