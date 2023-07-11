Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Acquires 238 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,303 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 488.4% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $100,128.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,201,384.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $100,128.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,201,384.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $110,141.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,693,665.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 831,986 shares of company stock worth $174,575,399 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRM stock traded up $6.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,123,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,653,645. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $213.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 579.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.86.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

