Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Acquires 619 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Southern were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Southern by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 22,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.90. 190,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,191,233. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.26 and a 200 day moving average of $69.71. The company has a market cap of $76.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.93.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 27,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $2,059,966.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,898.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,678 shares of company stock worth $14,528,821. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

