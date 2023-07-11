Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 51.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,448 shares during the quarter. Shopify makes up 0.5% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 58.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Bank of America upgraded Shopify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Shopify Trading Up 1.5 %

Shopify stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.82. 1,004,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,243,836. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.01. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $67.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.20 billion, a PE ratio of -40.99 and a beta of 2.03.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. Research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

