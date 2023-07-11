Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 628.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCSH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.36. 261,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,397,867. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.95. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.26 and a 1 year high of $77.43.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1923 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.