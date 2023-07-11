ActiveOps (LON:AOM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $100.00

ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOMGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 100 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 97.38 ($1.25), with a volume of 62349 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97.50 ($1.25).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.06) price target on shares of ActiveOps in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 86.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 84.83. The stock has a market cap of £69.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3,170.00 and a beta of 0.06.

ActiveOps Plc provides management process automation software solutions in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North America, and Australia. The company provides ControliQ, a workforce management solution that enables organizations drive optimal productivity and operational performance by providing single view of real-time operations data, actionable insights, and intelligent management automation tools; CaseworkiQ, a workforce management solution to support back-office operations processing case-based work; and WorkiQ, a desktop analytics software that captures workforce intelligence from desktop activity for employee engagement.

