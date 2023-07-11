Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Boosts Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 445,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,200 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 1.0% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $23,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,816,289,000 after buying an additional 225,295,680 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,325,555,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,784,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680,289 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359,307 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $57.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.58. The stock has a market cap of $102.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.83.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.