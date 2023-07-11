Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Grows Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lifted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $17,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Linde by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Linde by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 255,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,872,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Linde by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in Linde by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schear Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $367.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $180.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $383.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $366.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $137,624,655.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.13.

About Linde



Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

