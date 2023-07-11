Adriatic Metals (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Price Target Cut to GBX 270 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Adriatic Metals (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Free Report) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.60) to GBX 270 ($3.47) in a report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Adriatic Metals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.
Adriatic Metals Stock Performance
ADMLF stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. Adriatic Metals has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $2.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.27.
Adriatic Metals Company Profile
Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It explores for silver, zinc, lead, copper, gold, and barite deposits. The company's flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Bosnia and Herzegovina. It also operates Raska Project located in Serbia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Adriatic Metals
- 3 Stocks that Analysts Continue to Upgrade into Earnings Season
- Meta Threads Its Way To New Heights
- Helen of Troy and NanoString Technologies Trade Set-ups
- Profit Taking Hits Home for Specialty Retailers
- The 3 Hot Sectors To Watch During The Summer Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for Adriatic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adriatic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.