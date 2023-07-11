Adriatic Metals (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Price Target Cut to GBX 270 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Adriatic Metals (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Free Report) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.60) to GBX 270 ($3.47) in a report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Adriatic Metals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Adriatic Metals Stock Performance

ADMLF stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. Adriatic Metals has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $2.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.27.

Adriatic Metals Company Profile

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It explores for silver, zinc, lead, copper, gold, and barite deposits. The company's flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Bosnia and Herzegovina. It also operates Raska Project located in Serbia.

