Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $145.00

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $145.00 and last traded at $144.79, with a volume of 608666 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $139.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Nomura began coverage on Advantest in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Advantest Stock Up 3.9 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.43. The firm has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Advantest’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, September 28th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, September 28th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, September 28th.

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Advantest had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Advantest Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advantest

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products in Japan, Americas, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry, as well as offers test systems for SoC semiconductor devices, and test systems for memory semiconductors devices.

