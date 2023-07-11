Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Raises Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 460.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,664 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,440 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in Medtronic by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $86.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.58. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $95.60.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.76.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.