aelf (ELF) Price Tops $0.28 on Exchanges

aelf (ELF) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 11th. In the last week, aelf has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One aelf token can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000913 BTC on exchanges. aelf has a total market capitalization of $173.82 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008842 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001942 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002485 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000986 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 622,340,178 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.