Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) PT Raised to $9.50

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMTX. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Aemetis from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Aemetis from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.05.

Shares of AMTX stock opened at $7.91 on Friday. Aemetis has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $290.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.27.

Aemetis ( NASDAQ:AMTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.24 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aemetis will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John R. Block sold 19,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $120,991.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,164.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Aemetis by 542.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Aemetis by 173.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Aemetis by 66.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Aemetis by 105.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

