Air Canada’s (AC) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Scotiabank

Scotiabank reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$31.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$18.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a reduce rating on shares of Air Canada in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$25.75 to C$23.75 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$28.81.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AC stock opened at C$24.89 on Friday. Air Canada has a 52-week low of C$15.86 and a 52-week high of C$25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.32.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.76) by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.49 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 2.561277 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.