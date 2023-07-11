Algorand (ALGO) Trading 12.2% Lower This Week

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 11th. Algorand has a market cap of $832.79 million and $46.27 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00043049 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00030099 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00013543 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Algorand Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,615,362,485 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.