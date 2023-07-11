Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Receives $10.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.80.

AMCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.60 to $10.80 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amcor

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Amcor by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 32,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 25,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Amcor by 1.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 79,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.81. Amcor has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amcor will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.24%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

