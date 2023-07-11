Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Amdocs from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Amdocs Price Performance

NASDAQ DOX opened at $97.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.40. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66. Amdocs has a 1 year low of $78.02 and a 1 year high of $99.75.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 16.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amdocs will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 13.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,815,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,280 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 3.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,376,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,182,000 after acquiring an additional 84,106 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 116.3% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,268,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,691 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 9.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,070,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,437,000 after acquiring an additional 179,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,966,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,814,000 after acquiring an additional 28,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

