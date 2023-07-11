Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (AA4) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 13th

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (LON:AA4 – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of AA4 stock opened at GBX 48 ($0.62) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £145.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 46.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 43.97. Amedeo Air Four Plus has a twelve month low of GBX 30.25 ($0.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 50 ($0.64).

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

