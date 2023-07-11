American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Given New $96.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Guggenheim from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.97.

American Electric Power Price Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $84.34 on Friday. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $80.30 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.79%.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Electric Power

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,348,000 after buying an additional 10,316 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

