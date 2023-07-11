American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AEL. Raymond James cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $52.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.07. American Equity Investment Life has a twelve month low of $28.05 and a twelve month high of $53.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.32. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $662.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 348.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 19.9% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 229,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,356,000 after buying an additional 37,962 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 60.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 70,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 26,818 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 599.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 44,905 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 9.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 548,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,998,000 after purchasing an additional 46,490 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 3.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 426,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,576,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.