American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,829 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 3,431.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,286,952 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $212,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,511 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 17.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its position in American Express by 17.5% during the first quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 8,757 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,384,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in American Express by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 321,412 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $53,017,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.22.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of American Express stock traded up $2.82 on Tuesday, reaching $174.53. The stock had a trading volume of 771,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311,164. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The stock has a market cap of $129.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

