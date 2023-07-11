Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.6% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $23,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.88.

Amgen Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $223.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,050. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.97 and a 200 day moving average of $239.44. The company has a market capitalization of $119.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

