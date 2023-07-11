Analysts Set Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Price Target at $14.81

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.25.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVDL shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $17.50 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ AVDL opened at $15.99 on Tuesday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $16.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.62.

Insider Activity

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, Director Linda Palczuk bought 2,500 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $36,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVDL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 658.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 300.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 236.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,097 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

See Also

