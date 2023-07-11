Analysts Set Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Target Price at $78.44

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Axonics in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Axonics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Axonics Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $50.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.89. Axonics has a 12-month low of $47.59 and a 12-month high of $79.92. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.54 and a beta of 0.40.

Insider Activity

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $70.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.03 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.67%. Axonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axonics will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axonics news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $395,630.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,130.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Axonics news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $395,630.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,130.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 2,001 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $120,080.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,819.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axonics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axonics by 32.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,073,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,935,000 after acquiring an additional 991,055 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Axonics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,504,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,888,000 after purchasing an additional 97,908 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Axonics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,049,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,280,000 after purchasing an additional 177,191 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Axonics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,672,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,237,000 after purchasing an additional 88,852 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Axonics by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,336,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,938,000 after purchasing an additional 249,595 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axonics

(Get Free Report

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

Further Reading

